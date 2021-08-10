BRAC to escalate vaccination campaign at Rohingya refugee camps

BRAC organizes a campaign at Rohingya Refugees' Camps in Cox's Bazar titled 'Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign for Rohingya Community' to strengthen the government's vaccination program.

According to a press release, the campaign is a part of Brac's involvement in the vaccination program of the government, the Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP).

On 10 August, the Bangladesh government started vaccination program at Rohingya Refugees' Camps in Cox's Bazar.

The inoculation will take place from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm from August 10 to August 18 and 450 Rohingyas will be inoculated at the three camps daily.

As per the government instruction, those aged 55 or above will be vaccinated.

Only the refugees, who have the 'Family Counting Number', an identification mark given by the government when they arrived in Bangladesh from Myanmar, will get the facility for vaccination. 48,000 Rohingyas will be vaccinated in the first phase.

BRAC aided by the government took up the program for bringing Rohingyas under vaccination program along with the country's large number of people.

In a statement, Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC, said, BRAC stood beside the government since the start of Covid-19 for facing the challenge of the pandemic.

"As part of our commitment, BRAC is now implementing the initiative to strengthen the government's vaccination program," she said.