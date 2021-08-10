BRAC to escalate vaccination campaign at Rohingya refugee camps

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 05:57 pm

Related News

BRAC to escalate vaccination campaign at Rohingya refugee camps

As per the government instruction, those aged 55 or above will be vaccinated

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 05:57 pm
BRAC to escalate vaccination campaign at Rohingya refugee camps

BRAC organizes a campaign at Rohingya Refugees' Camps in Cox's Bazar titled 'Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign for Rohingya Community' to strengthen the government's vaccination program.

According to a press release, the campaign is a part of Brac's involvement in the vaccination program of the government, the Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP).

On 10 August, the Bangladesh government started vaccination program at Rohingya Refugees' Camps in Cox's Bazar.

The inoculation will take place from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm from August 10 to August 18 and 450 Rohingyas will be inoculated at the three camps daily.

As per the government instruction, those aged 55 or above will be vaccinated.

Only the refugees, who have the 'Family Counting Number', an identification mark given by the government when they arrived in Bangladesh from Myanmar, will get the facility for vaccination.   48,000 Rohingyas will be vaccinated in the first phase.

BRAC aided by the government took up the program for bringing Rohingyas under vaccination program along with the country's large number of people.

In a statement, Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC, said, BRAC stood beside the government since the start of Covid-19 for facing the challenge of the pandemic.

"As part of our commitment, BRAC is now implementing the initiative to strengthen the government's vaccination program," she said.    

BRAC / Rohingay camp / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

22h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership