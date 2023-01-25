Brac employees to enjoy insurance, medical benefits from Guardian Life

Non-governmental development organisation Brac and Guardian Life Insurance Ltd have recently signed a group insurance agreement.

Under this agreement, all Brac employees and their dependents will enjoy life coverage and medical benefits, reads a press release.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance and Moutushi Kabir, senior director, People, Culture, and Communication of Brac signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mahmud Afsar, EVP and head of Group Business; Iftakher Ahmed, head of CRM; Dr Zubair Ahmed, head of Claims Department; Abdul Halim, head of Micro Insurance Department; Jinat Ferdousi, AVP, Group Insurance Department; Narayan Chandra Karmaker, assistant manager, Claims Department, were present from Guardian Life Insurance.

Debashish Saha, general manager, HRD; Ashit Baran Das, associate director, Finance & Accounts Division; Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, assistant general manager, HRD; Tahmina Rahman, senior manager, HRD; Kamrun Nahar, deputy manager of HRD; Nurjahan Laila, officer of HRD were present from Brac at the signing ceremony.