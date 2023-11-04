BRAC Driving School receives ISO certification becoming the first in country

BRAC Driving School has received ISO certification becoming the first driving school to receive it in the country.

The ISO certification is a result of BRAC Driving School's continuous efforts to upgrade its quality standards in providing the drivers with technical training and road safety education, according to a press release.

The institution employs state-of-the-art training methods, with a strong emphasis on 'Defensive Driving' and road safety practices. The esteemed ISO 9001:2015 certification acknowledges BRAC Driving School's international standard driving training services and underscores BRAC Driving School's ongoing commitment to improving road safety.

Dr Azizullah M Nuruzzaman Nur, Country Chairman of AGS Quality Action Limited handed over the ISO certificate to Asif Saleh, the Executive Director of BRAC.

Ahmed Najmul Hussain, the Director of the Road Safety Programme at BRAC, said, "Road safety cannot be achieved without driver's training, skill and the right attitude to drive safely. Usually drivers receive their training through apprenticeship from another experienced but uncertified driver. As a result, most of these drivers, although performing at professional capacity, are unaware of the road safety rules and practices. BRAC Driving School was established to bridge that gap."

The certification was granted to BRAC Driving School at Ashkona, Uttara after rigorous auditsand inspections based on stringent criteria following thorough verification.

BRAC Road Safety Programme started offering driving training services in 2012 and is currently operating six schools at Ashkona, Uttara,Gulshan, Chattogram, Jashore, and Rajbari. A total of 11,535 individuals have received commercial driving training; 8,457 people have received basic driving training; 2,698 women in car driving; 2,013 in motorcycle driving, and 384 as driving instructors till date.

The school offers twelve days of residential Training of Instructors (TOI) for instructors of private driving training schools and thirty threedays of non-residential basic driving training for all to obtain both professional and non-professional driving license. Facilities include Modern driving simulator, visual impairment system, seat belt convincer, dual controlled training vehicles, and P-Drive system -- an assessment of on-road driving.