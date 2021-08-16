Brac distributes aid among 500 flood-hit families

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 06:49 pm

The assistance materials included mugs, utensils, spoons, solar lamps, jute bags, shoes, soap, glasses and plates

Development organisation Brac has recently provided assistance to 500 poor families affected by flash floods in Cox's Bazar district.   

The assistance materials included 500 mugs, utensils, spoons, solar lamps, jute bags and 500 pairs of shoes, 3003 pieces of soap, 1000 glasses and plates, reads a press release on Monday.  

The items were distributed by Brac's Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).   

Shuvo Kumar Saha, disaster risk reduction sector specialist, and field-level employees of Brac handed over the materials to the affected people at their respective locations.

Among the beneficiaries of this assistance are 235 families from Jaliapalong, Palongkhali, Rajapalong, Ratnapalong, Haldiapalong unions of Ukhiya upazila and 265 families from Whykong, Nhila, Baharchara, Teknaf Sadar and Sabrang unions of Teknaf upazila.

Hasina Akhter Huq, area director of HCMP, said flash floods caused by heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to many people in the district. Field level employees of Brac stood beside them along with the government and provided assistance at such a time of natural calamity.

"We hope that we will be able to cope with natural disasters successfully with the combined efforts of both the government and NGOs,", she added.

 According to Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), as of 1 August 2021, six refugees died, 46,545 refugees were affected, 21,000 refugees were displaced, and 6,418 shelters were damaged by flash floods.

 

 

