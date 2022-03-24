Brac celebrates 50th anniversary

Brac pledged to accelerate the work of self-reliance of the underprivileged

Brac, one of the world's largest non-governmental organisations, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Monday. 

On the occasion of its five-decade long journey, the organisation pledged to accelerate the work of self-reliance of the underprivileged at home and abroad.

As a part of the celebration on BRAC's 50th Anniversary, Ahsanur Rahman, CEO of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage, Rashed Hussain, CEO of Brac EPL Investment, Md Raquibul Islam Russeau, head of digital business, Brac EPL Stock met with Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac Bangladesh.
 

BRAC

