Brac Business School organises seminar in conjunction with Macquarie University

Brac Business School recently organized a seminar titled "Future of Profession and Art of Learning" in conjunction with Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia. The seminar was designed to equip and improve students' skills required by employers in the future such as cognitive, digital, leadership and interpersonal skills.

Professor Dr Rahat Munir, head of the Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie University was the keynote speaker of the seminar, reads a press release.

He illustrated the skills students would require to succeed in the workplace and the ways to achieve such skills both inside and outside classrooms.

The seminar ended with an engaging question and answer round where students directly sought Professor Munir's advice on specific issues related to personal and professional growth.

Prior to the seminar Professor Dr Sang Lee, dean, Brac Business School and Professor Dr Mohammad Mujibul Haque, Associate Dean, BRAC Business School discussed ways for collaboration between Brac University and Macquarie University with Professor Munir for the betterment of students and staff of both institutions.