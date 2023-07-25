BRAC Business School to host 1st International Case Conference on Business and Management (ICCBM) 2023

BRAC Business School, BRAC University is going to organise the 1st International Case Conference on Business and Management (ICCBM) 2023 on 27 July.

Espousing the theme "Enterprise, Practice, and Leadership in Emerging Economies", this inaugural conference is dedicated to the memory of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the founder of BRAC University, reads a press release.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury MP, deputy minister of education, will inaugurate ICCBM 2023 as the chief guest.

A closing event will also be staged on the same evening in which Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, will deliver his speech as the chief guest. Tamara Hasan Abed, chairperson, Board of Trustees of BRAC University, will grace the conference as the host.

The ICCBM 2023 is a landmark event that aims to showcase local and international teaching case studies on business and management. Under the theme of "Enterprise, Practice, and Leadership in Emerging Economies," the conference envisions to highlight the achievements of enterprises and leaders from emerging economies. These cases are designed as a teaching content to empower graduates and professionals in understanding and navigating local business contexts.

Esteemed academics, industry experts, international publishers, and private sector leaders will join the conference to cultivate an environment of learning and collaboration. Throughout the day, participants will have the opportunity to attend concurrent case presentation sessions, allowing them to delve deeper into specific topics of interest. Moreover, they will get the chance to do networking with professionals from different institutions and leading corporations.

The event is sponsored by BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage and Berger Paints, and co-sponsored by IPDC Finance Limited, BRAC EPL Investment and Structural Engineers Ltd. The event is partnered and supported by Ispahani Ltd, Savoy, and BRAC University Business Club (BizBee). The Media partner of the event is Somoy TV, The Business Standard, and Bdnews24.com. Their support reflects their belief in the power of knowledge-sharing and its potential to drive growth in emerging economies.

