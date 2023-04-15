BRAC Bank's 'TARA Uddokta Mela 2023' supports women entrepreneurs, promotes 'Made-in-Bangladesh' products

Corporates

Press Release
15 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 03:41 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank's 'TARA Uddokta Mela 2023' supports women entrepreneurs, promotes 'Made-in-Bangladesh' products

Press Release
15 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 03:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has kicked off a two-day fair in Dhaka to promote locally-made products of women entrepreneurs and create a market for their "Made in Bangladesh" products.  

A total of 50 female business owners from across the country are showcasing Bangladeshi products at the exposition styled "TARA Uddokta Mela 2023." Women entrepreneurs are involved in the manufacturing sector, reads a press release. 

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank (BB), formally inaugurated the fair as the chief guest at the Aloki Convention Centre on Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in Dhaka on Friday (14 April). 

Maksuda Begum, executive director, BB; and Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director, SME Foundation, attended the inaugural ceremony as the special guest.

Selim R F Hussain, managing director and CEO, and Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, were also present. 

The exhibition is open to the public from 10am-10pm today (Saturday, 15 April).

The displayed products include hand-stitched clothing, handmade crafts, clay and jute items, processed leather goods, Jamdani Sari, and organic foods. Additionally, a group of entrepreneurs will showcase traditional indigenous products, clothing, and handicrafts made of bamboo and cane. BRAC Bank will provide technological support to enable digital payments, including QR code-based and card payments.

The exhibition provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to promote their traditional products and showcase their creativity through product innovation while keeping the country's heritage intact. The event will also enable the exhibitors to increase sales and reach new customers.

Commenting on the exhibition, the bank's MD and CEO Selim R F Hussain stated, "As a partner of progress, the bank helps women entrepreneurs realize their full potential. With this TARA Uddokta Mela, entrepreneurs can preserve traditional products immersed in the country's culture and heritage.

"We plan to do many more such fairs with products of women entrepreneurs nationwide annually. Holding this fair shows our strong commitment to women entrepreneurs in the country."

 

BRAC Bank / TARA Uddokta Mela 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire in the market: Is it just ignorance?

Fire in the market: Is it just ignorance?

30m | TBS Today
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

1h | TBS Insight
It's best to hold good stocks over years

It's best to hold good stocks over years

1h | TBS Markets
Initiative to take Muslin to new hights

Initiative to take Muslin to new hights

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away