Brac Bank's new chairperson reinforces intent of making better and bigger bank

Corporates

Press Release
11 June, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 07:30 pm

Related News

Brac Bank's new chairperson reinforces intent of making better and bigger bank

Press Release
11 June, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Brac Bank&#039;s new chairperson reinforces intent of making better and bigger bank

Brac Bank's new Chairperson, Meheriar M Hasan, has engaged with the extended leadership team of the bank and vowed to uphold the values and teachings of the bank's founding Chairperson, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG. 

In his first week in the role, his engagement and words of inspiration enthused the coworkers, who also got direction in the journey led by the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors, reads a press release.

In a session to introduce the Chairperson, Meet the Chair, Hasan shared his vision for the bank and emphasised his dedication to supporting an accelerated growth journey that aims to double the bank's business by 2025. He assured the management team of his guidance and policy support to achieve this ambitious growth plan.

Highlighting Sir Fazle as his childhood idol, Hasan reiterated his commitment to maintaining a focus on SME Banking—a banking model pioneered by the bank's founder Chairperson. This model aims to ensure financial inclusion for the "missing middle" segment of the country who have remained unbanked or underbanked in the traditional banking system.

During a people engagement event on June 8, 2023, Chairperson Meheriar M. Hasan and Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain shared the bank's long-term goals and addressed coworkers' questions. Hasan strongly emphasised fostering a culture of good governance, transparency, ethics, compliance, and values-based banking, which are deeply ingrained in the bank's DNA.

Expressing gratitude for the Board's confidence in him, Hasan stated, "I am deeply thankful to the Board for their confidence in me to lead the bank into the future. Brac Bank has already established itself as one of the leading banks and aims to become the best bank in Bangladesh. In line with Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's vision of financial inclusion, the SME sector will always be a key focus for Brac Bank. I eagerly anticipate the support of the Brac Bank Board, the Management, and the entire team in fulfilling Sir Fazle's dream of creating the first internationally recognised bank originating from Bangladesh."

Thanking the bank's coworkers for their commitment and willingness to put in the best effort, Hasan reminded the audience: "There is no other bank in Bangladesh like Brac Bank that has three diverse segments of the business – CMSME, Corporate and Retail which require different approaches to serve the customers. We must meet our customers' expectations and our customers will make us the country's best bank."

Meheriar M Hasan assumed the role of Chairperson on May 30, 2023, succeeding Dr Ahsan H Mansur. Hasan joined the Brac Bank Board as a Nominated Director in November 2020. With over 35 years of experience driving transformative disruptions and breakthrough innovations in digital banking, Hasan is highly regarded and recognised as an innovator in the field, particularly in the USA.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

5h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis