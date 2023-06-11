Brac Bank's new chairperson reinforces intent of making better and bigger bank

Brac Bank's new Chairperson, Meheriar M Hasan, has engaged with the extended leadership team of the bank and vowed to uphold the values and teachings of the bank's founding Chairperson, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG.

In his first week in the role, his engagement and words of inspiration enthused the coworkers, who also got direction in the journey led by the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors, reads a press release.

In a session to introduce the Chairperson, Meet the Chair, Hasan shared his vision for the bank and emphasised his dedication to supporting an accelerated growth journey that aims to double the bank's business by 2025. He assured the management team of his guidance and policy support to achieve this ambitious growth plan.

Highlighting Sir Fazle as his childhood idol, Hasan reiterated his commitment to maintaining a focus on SME Banking—a banking model pioneered by the bank's founder Chairperson. This model aims to ensure financial inclusion for the "missing middle" segment of the country who have remained unbanked or underbanked in the traditional banking system.

During a people engagement event on June 8, 2023, Chairperson Meheriar M. Hasan and Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain shared the bank's long-term goals and addressed coworkers' questions. Hasan strongly emphasised fostering a culture of good governance, transparency, ethics, compliance, and values-based banking, which are deeply ingrained in the bank's DNA.

Expressing gratitude for the Board's confidence in him, Hasan stated, "I am deeply thankful to the Board for their confidence in me to lead the bank into the future. Brac Bank has already established itself as one of the leading banks and aims to become the best bank in Bangladesh. In line with Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's vision of financial inclusion, the SME sector will always be a key focus for Brac Bank. I eagerly anticipate the support of the Brac Bank Board, the Management, and the entire team in fulfilling Sir Fazle's dream of creating the first internationally recognised bank originating from Bangladesh."

Thanking the bank's coworkers for their commitment and willingness to put in the best effort, Hasan reminded the audience: "There is no other bank in Bangladesh like Brac Bank that has three diverse segments of the business – CMSME, Corporate and Retail which require different approaches to serve the customers. We must meet our customers' expectations and our customers will make us the country's best bank."

Meheriar M Hasan assumed the role of Chairperson on May 30, 2023, succeeding Dr Ahsan H Mansur. Hasan joined the Brac Bank Board as a Nominated Director in November 2020. With over 35 years of experience driving transformative disruptions and breakthrough innovations in digital banking, Hasan is highly regarded and recognised as an innovator in the field, particularly in the USA.