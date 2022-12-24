BRAC Bank's home loan attracts visitors at REHAB Fair

BRAC Bank&#039;s home loan attracts visitors at REHAB Fair

Visitors thronged BRAC Bank's stall at REHAB Fair for its home loan service and consultation, claimed the financial institution in a release Saturday. 

BRAC Bank provides home loans at a 7.5% interest rate at the fair. 

With the Home Loan facility, the lower and middle-income groups can avail of Home Loan for semi-pucca house construction, building construction and flat purchase. 

This facility greatly benefits low and middle-income urban and rural families. 

The five-day REHAB Fair 2022 began at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre at Agargaon in Dhaka on 21 December 2022. 
The fair will continue till 25 December 2022. 

REHAB Fair, organised by the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), is the largest property fair in the country.

BRAC Bank invites people from all walks of life intending to avail of Home Loan to visit its Stall Number 103 and 105 at the fair premises.

