BRAC Bank's distribution network achieves Tk5,500 crore net deposit growth in 6 months

Corporates

Press Release
11 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 09:48 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank PLC has achieved an unprecedented net deposit growth of BDT 5,500 crore in the first half of 2024, breaking all-time industry records in the past.

This milestone reflects the increasing customer confidence, strong engagement, and robust relationships fostered by the bank. Meheriar M Hasan, Chairperson, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, and Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Branches, joined the leaders of the Distribution Network in celebrating the significant deposit growth at a ceremony held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the bank's Head Office.

Meheriar M Hasan emphasized that good governance is the cornerstone of BRAC Bank's ability to earn and maintain customer trust. He stated, "Strong customer engagement and relationships are at the core of the bank's success. We are delighted to witness our strides towards doubling the business by 2026."

Selim R. F. Hussain added, "BRAC Bank aims not only to be a banking partner to our customers but also to provide comprehensive financial advisory services. The continuous expansion of branches and sub-branches, strategic repositioning for maximum convenience, dedicated customer service, and enhancing digital banking spectrum have significantly contributed to this growth."

Senior Zonal Heads Taher Hasan Al Mamun, AKM Tareq, Regional Heads, Cluster Managers, and Branch Managers were also present at the event.

