BRAC Bank’s Dhaka, Ctg reading cafes discuss works of Jibananda and Rabindranath

Corporates

Press Release
09 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank’s Dhaka, Ctg reading cafes discuss works of Jibananda and Rabindranath

Press Release
09 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Members of the BRAC Bank's two reading cafes in Dhaka and Chattogram have recently arranged enlightening discussion programmes on the literary works of two of Bengal's most iconic poets – Jibananda Das and Rabindranath Tagore.

The readers have celebrated Das' collection of 100 poems and Tagore's 'Shesher Kobita'.

In Dhaka, the literary aficionados delved deep into the life and creations of Jibananda Das, paying homage to his ability to weave nature, history, and myth into a tapestry of evocative poetry. The participants actively debated Das' use of metaphors, the relevance of his work to this day, and his philosophical leanings, pondering whether he was a romantic, a nihilist, or an existentialist at heart. The session ended with unanimous praise for the distinctive brilliance of Das' poetry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Discussing 'Shesher Kobita', Chattogram's conversation focused on dissecting the novel's central characters, Amit and Labonya. Several participants noted the complexity of Labonya, sparking a debate on whether Tagore intentionally crafted her character to be more multifaceted than Amit's. Moreover, the group contemplated the romantic dimensions of 'Shesher Kobita', especially considering its place as one of Tagore's later works. 

They also explored the representation of society within the novel and the broader implications of English colonialism on the societal fabric depicted by Tagore.

Selim R.F. Hussain, MD & CEO of BRAC Bank, praised the initiative, stating: "At BRAC Bank, we believe that collaborative reading and discourse not only foster a culture of learning and critical thinking but also enhance the sense of camaraderie among our co-workers. Literature opens doors to diverse perspectives and life lessons invaluable to personal and professional growth."

The initiative's popularity has sparked a broader movement within the company, with co-workers across various districts starting their reading circles. This expansion is largely attributed to the desire for continuous learning and the establishment of intellectual communities that contribute to personal development and mutual understanding.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

11h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

12h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

13h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

8m | TBS SPORTS
100-year-old clock hospital

100-year-old clock hospital

1h | TBS Stories
Man crushed to death by robot

Man crushed to death by robot

2h | Tech Talk
How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

3h | TBS Economy