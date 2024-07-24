BRAC Bank's Corporate Banking Division rebrands as Corporate and Institutional Banking

Looking ahead, the division aims to become the leading banking partner, a goal that the rebranding as Corporate and Institutional Banking reflects.

Courtesy: Brac Bank
Courtesy: Brac Bank

BRAC Bank's Corporate Banking Division has officially been rebranded as Corporate and Institutional Banking, illustrating a significant shift in its strategic direction.

The announcement was made during the division's half-yearly review meeting at BRAC Bank's head office on July 16. The bank's Chairperson, Meheriar M. Hasan, Managing Director and CEO, Selim RF Husain, the Management Committee, and other senior officials attended the event.

Under the leadership of Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, the division has achieved remarkable success in the past half-year, setting new records and outshining BRAC Bank's competitors. This success paved the way for the division's Corporate and Institutional Banking rebranding, said a press release.

Looking ahead, the division aims to become the leading banking partner, a goal that the rebranding as Corporate and Institutional Banking reflects. This rebranding also signifies the division's expanded service scope, catering not only to corporates but also to government and non-government institutions.

Chairperson Meheriar M. Hasan and MD and CEO Selim RF Husain also addressed the gathering, expressing their admiration for the division's exceptional performance and dedication. They recognized the hard work and commitment of the high-performing officials within the Corporate and Institutional Division by distributing awards.

