BRAC Bank's 'CORPnet' internet banking service exceeds Tk2 lakh crore in transactional value

BRAC Bank's internet banking platform for corporate and commercial customers, CORPnet, has achieved a significant milestone, with transaction volume surpassing Tk2 lakh crore.

Launched in 2019 with three basic payment features, CORPnet has become a robust Internet Banking platform with unique features and capabilities. Corporate and commercial clients have made over 1 crore transactions using CORPnet, demonstrating their trust in the platform, reads a press release.

This platform is currently used by industry-leading large corporate customers, renowned MNCs, airlines, development organisations, embassies, and many commercial clients.



During the pandemic, the platform proved to be a vital business enabler for corporate customers who relied on it to remotely carry out necessary banking transactions. The platform's multitude of payment options and efficient features have enhanced transaction capability, significantly increasing transaction volume.



BRAC Bank has continuously improved the platform's capabilities by integrating with major partners, and facilitating various collection and payment solutions, including straight-through VAT and customs duty payments, bulk salary payments, and a high number of biller integrations.



Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking of BRAC Bank said that CORPnet offers a hassle-free banking experience, providing convenience and flexibility to clients, enabling them to manage their finances seamlessly and efficiently.

The platform allows corporates to track transactions in real time, optimise their fund management, and utilise their cash more effectively, he said.



Jabedul Alam, head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank, added that the achievement is a testament to their commitment to providing innovative, secure, and efficient banking services tailored to their clients' needs.

He said BRAC Bank will continue investing in cutting-edge digital banking solutions that offer their clients a seamless and efficient banking experience.

