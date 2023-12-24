BRAC Bank's Chattogram Reading Café hosts discussion on Biswajit Chowdhury's novel 'Nargis'

Members of BRAC Bank Chattogram Reading Café gathered for a discussion on Biswajit Chowdhury's captivating novel 'Nargis'. The novel artfully explores the life of Syeda Khatun, famously known as Nargis, the first wife of renowned poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

'Nargis' delves into the enigmatic relationship between Nazrul and Nargis, a tale that begins with their abrupt separation on their wedding night. Biswajit Chowdhury masterfully constructs the narrative around a poignant letter written by Nazrul to Nargis, many years after their separation. This letter serves as a cornerstone in the novel, around which Chowdhury weaves a tale of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

During the discussion, Biswajit Chowdhury shared his inspiration for the novel: "During a school event, hearing the recitation of 'Nazrul's Letter to Nargis' sparked my curiosity about this woman. That curiosity never faded away then. Nor did the opportunity arise. Understanding poet Nazrul's life and literature might be relatively easy, but who would recognize a young woman named Nargis, shrouded in obscurity? I researched on her for many years I eventually wrote the novel 'Nargis'. I wanted to portray a woman's life filled with love, sacrifice, shining through erosion, and becoming gold through burning."

The participants of the reading café highlighted that the relationship between Nazrul and Nargis is not only mysterious but also intriguing. They commended Choudhury for his narrative interpretation of this chapter in history. With the integrity of a dedicated researcher and historian, Choudhury has given the story a vivid and picturesque form. The discussants noted the challenge of blending dates and facts while maintaining authenticity to create a believable and coherent sequence of events. They praised the author's skill in expanding the story through imagination where facts end.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where enthusiasts delved deeper into the thematic elements of the novel and the historical context surrounding Nazrul and Nargis.

Chattogram Reading Café members are proud to have hosted such an enlightening and enriching discussion, reflecting their commitment to fostering a culture of reading and intellectual discourse.