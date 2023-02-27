BRAC Bank’s career talk comes to DU

BRAC Bank on 7 February organised a career talk at the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) at the University of Dhaka, sensitising the students on their career planning.

This was a part career talks series BRAC Bank has been organising at different universities to sensitize the graduating students and help them better understand and prepare for the job market through an interactive session, reads a press release.

M Masud Rana FCA, deputy managing director & CFO, BRAC Bank conducted a session titled 'BRAC Bank as an Employer of Choice', where he elaborated on the opportunity the bank provides to its people to grow as a corporate professional and realize full potential.

Masud said, "BRAC Bank is one of the leading employers in the banking sector of Bangladesh. Over the years, the bank has become a home to the talents of the banking sector. BRAC Bank has emerged as the employer of choice thanks to its people-care initiatives, work environment, ethics, transparency, brand value and good corporate governance."

"We have come to Dhaka University, the country's oldest university, with a promise of helping its graduates flourish to their full potential and build a bright career. Our Young Leadership Programme is the best in the banking industry, providing intensive training and fast-track career progression. Moreover, working in a values-based bank helps its people contribute to the country's socio-economic development," he added.

Akhteruddin Mahmood, head of Human Resources, conducted a session on 'Prepare yourself for a Great Career' where he shared tips with the students for building a successful career. More than 200 students participated in the session.

Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, dean, FBS along with other department chairpersons of FBS and Rishad Hossain, head of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding and other senior officials from BRAC were present at the event.

