Brac Bank young leaders' professional life begins

Brac Bank young leaders&#039; professional life begins

Brac Bank has recently arranged a ceremony marking the completion of the one-year grooming of its Young Leaders.

After one year of hands-on training, the new batch of officers recruited under the Young Leaders Programme has been absorbed in different divisions with permanent job placements, reads a press release.

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO; M Masud Rana, Deputy Managing Director & CFO; Md Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources; and senior officials joined the graduation ceremony on 2 February.

As a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh, having 7,800 coworkers, Brac Bank is one of the top recruiters in the banking sector. Every year the bank recruits fresh graduates from different universities nationwide through a competitive examination.

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, said: "We think our employees are our most valuable capital. That is why they are our utmost priority. As a values-based organization, Brac Bank invests significantly in people development through various training programmes to upskill their knowledge and professional acumen and help them progress on the career ladder."

"Brac Bank has emerged as the employer of choice for the youth of our country thanks to its people-care initiatives, work environment, ethics, transparency, brand value and good corporate governance.  Our Young Leaders' Programme is the best in the banking industry, providing intensive training and fast-track career progression. At Brac Bank, we create a conducive environment where the Young Leaders can realize their full potential and at the same time contribute to the country's socio-economic development," he added.

