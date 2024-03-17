BRAC Bank wins prestigious Top Ten Remittance Award at World Conference Series 2024

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 03:27 pm

BRAC Bank wins prestigious Top Ten Remittance Award at World Conference Series 2024

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 03:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has been honoured with the Top Ten Remittance Award at the World Conference Series 2024. This recognition demonstrates BRAC Bank's unwavering commitment to bolstering the economy by simplifying remittance processes for wage earners worldwide.

A leader in facilitating inward remittances to Bangladesh, BRAC Bank set a new benchmark by facilitating wage remittances totalling USD 817 million in 2023. This milestone underscores its significant impact on the country's economic stability. The award was presented at the World Conference Series 2024 grand inauguration ceremony organized by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi, reads a press release. 

The Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi handed the award to BRAC Bank, acknowledging its pivotal role in driving economic growth, alleviating poverty, and fostering social development across Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including AK Abdul Momen, MP; Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister; Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury MP, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, alongside managing directors and senior executives from various banks held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on 10 March 2024. 

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking at BRAC Bank, and Shahrear Zamil, Head of Remittance and Probashi Banking, received the award on behalf of the bank.

This year's World Conference Series, themed 'Branding Bangladesh,' aims to elevate the nation's profile on the global stage, encouraging the Bangladeshi diaspora to increase their investment in the homeland and to utilize formal channels for remittances.
BRAC Bank's recognition at the World Conference Series 2024 reflects its significant contribution to the national exchequer and its role as a catalyst for Bangladesh's economic prosperity.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

7h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

4h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

3h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Harabara

Delicious Chicken Harabara

2h | Videos
Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

6h | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

17h | Videos