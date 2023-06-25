Brac Bank wins Infosys tech innovation award

25 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 07:50 pm

Brac Bank has won the prestigious award from world's renowned information technology company Infosys Limited.

The India-based tech giant has conferred the award to Brac Bank in the category of 'Corporate Banking Innovation – Gold winner' for Enhanced Trade Finance Capabilities, reads a press release. 

Infosys made the announcement on 2 June.

The accolade styled 'Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2023' is immensely contested with 200 plus nominations across the 10 categories. The award is considered a coveted laurel in technology, which shows the pursuit of technological innovation in the banking industry.

The winners exemplify the relentless pursuit of the participating banks in delivering enhanced value to their customers and stakeholders. The enthusiasm centring the award indicates the enduring commitment and emphasis on innovation by banks worldwide.

 An Infosys citation about Brac Bank winning the award reads: "This truly exemplifies the unwavering dedication of Brac Bank to 'Inspire Better Banking' with innovative strategies to differentiate itself and create unparalleled value for the customers, employees, investors, and the wider community."

Commenting on the award, Selim RF Hussain, the Managing Director and CEO of Brac Bank, expressed, "Brac Bank has always been a pioneer in technological innovation. Customizing Finacle has significantly enhanced our trade finance capabilities, reducing turnaround time, improving customer experience, and ensuring regulatory compliance. With these capabilities, we can now assist businesses in keeping up with the competitive and rapidly evolving business landscape by providing seamless and faster financing support. This has resulted in faster service delivery, enhanced efficiency and productivity, and a larger trade finance market share."

He added, "The enhanced trade finance capabilities align with our medium-term strategy of doubling our business by 2025. We are deeply honoured to receive this international award, which will inspire us to excel further in our trade finance capabilities. We will continue to leverage best-in-class technology to better serve our customers."

