Brac Bank wins gold at ICAB National Award

BRAC Bank PLC has won two prestigious awards from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

BRAC Bank topped in Integrated Reporting among all the commercial banks in Bangladesh at the 23rd ICAB National Award 2023. The Gold Award in Integrated Reporting was conferred to BRAC Bank in recognition of its value creation for customers, shareholders and stakeholders, its impact on society and sustainability initiatives.

BRAC Bank was also placed Second in Best Presented Annual Reports 2022 under the categories of Private Commercial Banks in the 'ICAB Best Published Annual Reports 2022'.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP formally handed over the award to BRAC Bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain, and Deputy Managing Director & CFO M Masud Rana FCA at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on October 30, 2023. State Minister of Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam, ICAB President Md. Moniruzzaman FCA, BRAC Bank's Financial Controller Mohammad Abdul Ohab Miah FCA were present.

The ICAB Awards are conferred to the organizations based on the quality of their financial reports and their integrated reporting and corporate governance, which are recognized globally. As the winner, BRAC Bank's Annual Report 2022 will be nominated for the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Published Annual Reports BPA Awards.

On winning the awards, BRAC Bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain, said, "At BRAC Bank, governance, compliance, ethics and transparency are the cornerstone of our business model. With consistent financial performance and good corporate governance, the bank has emerged as a leading financial institution in Bangladesh. It leads the local banking industry in nearly all financial metrics and is also a benchmark for corporate governance and values-based banking."

"This recognition from ICAB is another acknowledgement of our successful journey towards becoming the 'Best Bank' in the country. We gratefully recognize the bank's valued clientele and stakeholders for their continued patronage and confidence in the organization that makes us what we are today," he added.