Brac Bank wins five trophies at South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022

Brac Bank has been crowned with the titles of "Best Internet Banking Service Provider", "Best Use of Mobile Technology in Banking Sector", "Best Use of IT & Technology", "Best Use of CSR Practices During Pandemic" and "Sustainable Bank of the Year" reflecting on its digital transformation journey, social and sustainable initiatives.

The awards are conferred to Brac Bank in recognition of its front-running role in the South Asian Region in business, innovation and social intervention for the welfare of the customers, employees and community.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Brac Bank's deputy managing director & head of Corporate Banking, formally received the awards from Planning Minister MA Mannan at the award ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on 22 September, reads a press release.

South Asian Business Excellence Awards celebrates the exceptional work and the results gained by the trailblazers of the corporate domain in the face of an ever-increasing competitive market.

Every year, financial and corporate sector leaders from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives gather at the award ceremony to celebrate excellence in business in South Asia.

The awards validate the bank's consistent financial performance, cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience and extraordinary initiative during the height of the pandemic.

Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking; Ekram Kabir, head of Communications; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches; Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, Head of Digital Business and Payments; Sk Sunjur Ahmed, head of Digital Banking; SM Parvej Islam, head of Project Management; Brac Bank, were present.

On winning the awards, the bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "Brac Bank is far ahead in the industry in technology and innovation. We are now harvesting the dividend of investment in technology, people and process made in the last couple of years, benefiting the valued customers. We will continue to explore new ways to improve customer experience in this digital age."

"The award will be another stepping stone for Brac Bank towards its ultimate goal of becoming the best bank in the country. We gratefully acknowledge valued clientele and stakeholders for their continued trust in us that helped us achieve such international honours," he added.