Brac Bank wins five trophies at South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 10:41 pm

Related News

Brac Bank wins five trophies at South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 10:41 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Brac Bank has been crowned with the titles of "Best Internet Banking Service Provider", "Best Use of Mobile Technology in Banking Sector", "Best Use of IT & Technology", "Best Use of CSR Practices During Pandemic" and "Sustainable Bank of the Year" reflecting on its digital transformation journey, social and sustainable initiatives.

The awards are conferred to Brac Bank in recognition of its front-running role in the South Asian Region in business, innovation and social intervention for the welfare of the customers, employees and community.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Brac Bank's deputy managing director & head of Corporate Banking, formally received the awards from Planning Minister MA Mannan at the award ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on 22 September, reads a press release.

South Asian Business Excellence Awards celebrates the exceptional work and the results gained by the trailblazers of the corporate domain in the face of an ever-increasing competitive market.

Every year, financial and corporate sector leaders from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives gather at the award ceremony to celebrate excellence in business in South Asia.

The awards validate the bank's consistent financial performance, cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience and extraordinary initiative during the height of the pandemic.

Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking; Ekram Kabir, head of Communications; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches; Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, Head of Digital Business and Payments; Sk Sunjur Ahmed, head of Digital Banking; SM Parvej Islam, head of Project Management; Brac Bank, were present.

On winning the awards, the bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "Brac Bank is far ahead in the industry in technology and innovation. We are now harvesting the dividend of investment in technology, people and process made in the last couple of years, benefiting the valued customers. We will continue to explore new ways to improve customer experience in this digital age."

"The award will be another stepping stone for Brac Bank towards its ultimate goal of becoming the best bank in the country. We gratefully acknowledge valued clientele and stakeholders for their continued trust in us that helped us achieve such international honours," he added.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

12h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

13h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

8h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

3h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

5h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b