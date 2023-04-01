BRAC Bank wins Dhaka WASA Award for the highest online bill collection

Dhaka WASA has recognized BRAC Bank for achieving the highest online bill collection.

BRAC Bank leads Dhaka WASA's bill collection through payment gateway using Visa and Mastercard.

The certificate of appreciation for the period of FY 2021-2022 was handed over at a ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on March 16, 2023, redas a press release.

Over the last couple of years, BRAC Bank has significantly enhanced its Transaction Banking capability. They developed various value-adding collection and payment solutions with the establishment of payment gateway and API connectivity.

The press release added that a number of government enterprises including the National Board of Revenue, Dhaka North City Corporation, WASA, DPDC, DESCO, Jiban Bima Corporation etc.

The bank's partnership with Dhaka WASA greatly benefits the valued customers as they can pay utility bills from anywhere anytime. The customers enjoy an easy and hassle-free experience as they do not have to visit a branch to pay bills and can make the payment anytime from anywhere.

Deputy Managing Director and the Head of Corporate Banking, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said, "The government entities can now smoothly collect utility bills using our state-of-the-art payment gateway platform. It also provides easy, and hassle-free payment experience to the customers ensuring real-time online banking services anytime and anywhere. We will continue to form partnership with more government and private enterprises for seamless payment experience through payment gateway platform."