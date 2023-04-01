BRAC Bank wins Dhaka WASA Award for the highest online bill collection

Corporates

Press Release
01 April, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:45 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank wins Dhaka WASA Award for the highest online bill collection

Press Release
01 April, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:45 pm
BRAC Bank wins Dhaka WASA Award for the highest online bill collection

Dhaka WASA has recognized BRAC Bank for achieving the highest online bill collection.  

BRAC Bank leads Dhaka WASA's bill collection through payment gateway using Visa and Mastercard. 

The certificate of appreciation for the period of FY 2021-2022 was handed over at a ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on March 16, 2023, redas a press release. 

Over the last couple of years, BRAC Bank has significantly enhanced its Transaction Banking capability. They developed various value-adding collection and payment solutions with the establishment of payment gateway and API connectivity. 

The press release added that a number of government enterprises including the National Board of Revenue, Dhaka North City Corporation, WASA, DPDC, DESCO, Jiban Bima Corporation etc. 

The bank's partnership with Dhaka WASA greatly benefits the valued customers as they can pay utility bills from anywhere anytime. The customers enjoy an easy and hassle-free experience as they do not have to visit a branch to pay bills and can make the payment anytime from anywhere. 

Deputy Managing Director and the Head of Corporate Banking, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said, "The government entities can now smoothly collect utility bills using our state-of-the-art payment gateway platform. It also provides easy, and hassle-free payment experience to the customers ensuring real-time online banking services anytime and anywhere. We will continue to form partnership with more government and private enterprises for seamless payment experience through payment gateway platform." 

 

BRAC Bank / Dhaka WASA Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

4h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

4h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

6m | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

1h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared