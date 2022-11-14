BRAC Bank wins Data Champion Award from Financial Alliance for Women

BRAC Bank has won Data Champion Award from the New York-based Financial Alliance for Women.

This is the fifth time BRAC Bank has received an award at Championing the Female Economy Awards of the Financial Alliance for Women, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank has won the prestigious award for using data to understand and serve women through its comprehensive Women Banking Segment 'TARA'. Financial Alliance for Women lauded BRAC Bank's gender-disaggregated data practices that help gain a deeper understanding of how and where the bank should prioritise and support women.

BRAC Bank has won several awards from Financial Alliance for Women for its unique women's banking proposition, 'TARA', that focuses on financial freedom and empowering women of all spheres.

The award was formally announced at the Championing the Female Economy Awards at the 2022 Annual Summit in London, the United Kingdom, on 2 November.

Since its inception, BRAC Bank TARA has been providing dedicated banking services to women from all strata of society, helping them realize their full potential. Over the years, TARA has earned a name in Bangladesh as an enabler towards fulfilling women's dreams.

Commenting on the international award, Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking said: "We are immensely honoured to receive the Data Champion Award from Financial Alliance for Women. It is a matter of pride that BRAC Bank is the only Bangladeshi bank to receive the award. We believe this prestigious accolade will further enhance customer confidence in us. We will continue to harness and utilize data to cater to female customers better. As a values-based bank, we are committed to creating opportunities for women towards building an inclusive society."

BRAC Bank is the only member bank of the Financial Alliance for Women from Bangladesh. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, the alliance works for knowledge sharing, capacity building and research to promote women's banking across the globe. As a unique network with members from over 135 countries, the forum shares the ambition of unlocking the total value of the female economy.