BRAC Bank wins 4 prizes at South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2021 

BRAC Bank has won four prizes at South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2021.

BRAC Bank has been crowned with the title of 'Best Bank in Private Sector', 'Best Internet Banking Service Provider', 'Best Use of Mobile Technology' and 'Most Innovative Covid Response' reflecting on its digital transformation journey and resilience during the pandemic, read a press release.

The awards have been conferred to BRAC Bank in recognition of its front-running role in South Asian Region in business, innovation and social intervention for the welfare of the customers, employees and community.

The awards validate the bank's consistent financial performance, cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience and extraordinary initiative during the height of the pandemic.

South Asian Business Excellence Awards celebrates the exceptional work and the results gained by the trailblazers of the corporate domain, in the face of an ever-increasing competitive market. Every year, financial and corporate sector leaders from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives gather at the Sri Lankan capital to receive the laurels and celebrate the excellence in business in South Asia.



Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and COO of BRAC Bank, formally received the awards through virtual award ceremony held at Hilton Colombo in Sri Lanka on 10 December.

On winning the awards, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "BRAC Bank is far ahead in the industry in financial, innovation and governance parameters. It has established itself as a leading financial institution in Bangladesh, thanks to the visionary guidance from our regulators, board and talented team.

"We are now harvesting dividend of investment in technology, people and process made in the last couple of years benefiting the valued customers. We will continue to explore new ways to improve customer experience in this evolving digital age."

He further said, "The award will be another stepping stone for BRAC Bank towards its ultimate goal of becoming the best bank of the country. We gratefully acknowledge valued clientele and stakeholders for their continued trust on us that help us achieve such international honour."