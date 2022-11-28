BRAC Bank wins 4 excellence awards from Mastercard 

BRAC Bank Limited has won four awards in 'Mastercard Excellence Award 2022'.

It has received the highest awards in four categories –'Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic)', 'Mastercard Credit Business (International)', 'Mastercard POS Acquiring Business' & 'Mastercard Business Growth'.

These awards recognise BRAC Bank as Mastercard's valued partner in Bangladesh for its contribution to innovatively driving the growth of Mastercard's business.

BRAC Bank has also won several awards on many categories since the inception of 'Mastercard Excellence Award' in 2019 and has maintained its winning streak in the type of 'POS Acquiring Business' for consecutive years.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Selim RF Hussain and head of retail banking Md Mahiul Islam formally received the awards from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the "Mastercard Excellence Award 2022" ceremony held in Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka on 24 November, reads a press release.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, was as the guest of honour; Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard; and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard along with the senior officials and dignitaries from different banks, fintech, and merchants' partners across the country attended the award ceremony.

Commenting on the accolades, BRAC Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said: "These recognitions prove our business strength and ability to innovate in the cards industry. Our unique and attractive cards proposition and extensive acquiring presence have won the trust and loyalty of customers and merchants, helping us consolidate our market share. We will continue to offer innovative services to meet the customers' evolving needs. We value our partnership with Mastercard and will continue to work with it. We thank our valued customers for trusting us and allowing us to serve them with Mastercard propositions."