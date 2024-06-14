BRAC Bank, Water.Org partner to facilitate easy access to safe water, sanitation through affordable financing 

Corporates

Press Release
14 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 10:01 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank, Water.Org partner to facilitate easy access to safe water, sanitation through affordable financing 

Press Release
14 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 10:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has received Water Supply and Sanitation Financing grant from Water.org, a global nonprofit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world.

The grant is the first in the banking industry of Bangladesh to develop such a portfolio. The fund will be utilized for developing a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) portfolio under the project 'Empowering Bangladesh through Financing for Water and Sanitation', reads a press release.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank; and Sajit Amit, Executive Director, Water.org South Asia, signed the agreement at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 11 June.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Senior management teams from both the organization were present in the signing ceremony. They also discussed the scope and possibilities of the collaboration and how it can be beneficial for WASH beneficiaries in Bangladesh.

The project aims to extend financial support to rural communities to access safely managed water and sanitation products, collaborate with technology partners to introduce advanced solutions, improve the quality of water and sanitation services, and offer financial assistance to SMEs in the water and sanitation sector to foster development and sustainability.   

BRAC Bank will develop a separate portfolio under SME financing dedicated to Water and Sanitation program through its partnered microfinance institutes and other SME financing channels for ensuring safely managed Water and Sanitation facilities.

BRAC Bank / Water.Org

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

11h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

7h | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

1d | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

1d | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

1d | Videos