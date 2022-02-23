BRAC Bank to train entrepreneurs for CMSMEs with guidance from BB

Corporates

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 07:46 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank to train entrepreneurs for CMSMEs with guidance from BB

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 07:46 pm
BRAC Bank to train entrepreneurs for CMSMEs with guidance from BB

BRAC Bank will organise a special training programme for the potential entrepreneurs in cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) sector under the supervision and technical assistance of Bangladesh Bank (BB). 

The special grooming initiative titled "Entrepreneurship Development Programme" was formally launched by Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (23 February) at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

BRAC Bank will host the month-long training for 25 CMSME entrepreneurs at its premises with resource persons from Bangladesh Bank. 

The training programme is aimed at facilitating the upcoming and rising business owners in developing and honing entrepreneurial and managerial skills to expand and sustain their businesses.

The programme is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) Project, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank. 

Commenting on the initiative, BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hossain said, "As an SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank always emphasises on ensuring easy access to finance to the new entrepreneurs. We also arrange intensive training to help them run their business smoothly. Our American Babson College and Dutch FMO run training for women entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme - Uddokta 101 – show our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."  

BRAC Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen said, "CMSMEs are vital for accelerated GDP growth and employment opportunity in our country. In the face of changing business landscape, potential entrepreneurs need the right skillsets and tools to run their businesses efficiently. In light of that, the training module will focus on self-employment mindset, preparing formal business plan, marketing, challenges and remedies in doing business."

Mohammed Yasin, Deputy Executive Project Director (Public), SEIP Project and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. 

Md Jaker Hossain, General Manager, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank, was present as the special guest at the ceremony chaired by Selim RF Hossain.  

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

9h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

9h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

10h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

4h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

4h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

4h | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused