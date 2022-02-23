BRAC Bank to train entrepreneurs for CMSMEs with guidance from BB

BRAC Bank will organise a special training programme for the potential entrepreneurs in cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) sector under the supervision and technical assistance of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The special grooming initiative titled "Entrepreneurship Development Programme" was formally launched by Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (23 February) at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank will host the month-long training for 25 CMSME entrepreneurs at its premises with resource persons from Bangladesh Bank.

The training programme is aimed at facilitating the upcoming and rising business owners in developing and honing entrepreneurial and managerial skills to expand and sustain their businesses.

The programme is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) Project, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.

Commenting on the initiative, BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hossain said, "As an SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank always emphasises on ensuring easy access to finance to the new entrepreneurs. We also arrange intensive training to help them run their business smoothly. Our American Babson College and Dutch FMO run training for women entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme - Uddokta 101 – show our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."

BRAC Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen said, "CMSMEs are vital for accelerated GDP growth and employment opportunity in our country. In the face of changing business landscape, potential entrepreneurs need the right skillsets and tools to run their businesses efficiently. In light of that, the training module will focus on self-employment mindset, preparing formal business plan, marketing, challenges and remedies in doing business."

Mohammed Yasin, Deputy Executive Project Director (Public), SEIP Project and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

Md Jaker Hossain, General Manager, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank, was present as the special guest at the ceremony chaired by Selim RF Hossain.