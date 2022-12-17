BRAC Bank, TAS Aviation to celebrate Thai Air Asia Dhaka-Bangkok flight launch

BRAC Bank has joined TAS Aviation in celebrating the launch of Thai AirAsia's inaugural flight on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route.

Thai AirAsia and its GSA in Bangladesh TAS Aviation Limited, a valued customer of BRAC Bank, organized an inaugural flight launching ceremony in Dhaka on 24 November, said a press release.

Thai Air Asia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya, TAS Aviation Chairman KM Mozibul Hoque, TAS Aviation Managing Director Morsedul Alam Chaklader, BRAC Bank's Head of Transaction Banking Md Jabedul Alam and senior officials were present.

BRAC Bank provides tailor-made Transaction Banking services, including its internet banking for corporate customers – CORPnet -- to TAS Aviation.

This flight will boost air connectivity between Bangladesh and Thailand. It is expected to facilitate promoting aviation, business and tourism industries.

On the occasion, BRAC Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said, "We are proud to be a trusted banking partner of TAS Aviation. Our customized Transaction Banking services cater to their needs as they run business in the aviation sector. We wish every success as TAS Aviation marks the maiden Thai AirAsia flight."

Md Jabeddul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank, said, "BRAC Bank is becoming a bank of choice for the aviation industry and this partnership reflects the trust on our capacity by the industry."

