BRAC Bank, TAS Aviation to celebrate Thai Air Asia Dhaka-Bangkok flight launch

Corporates

Press Release
17 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 05:22 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank, TAS Aviation to celebrate Thai Air Asia Dhaka-Bangkok flight launch

Press Release
17 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 05:22 pm
BRAC Bank, TAS Aviation to celebrate Thai Air Asia Dhaka-Bangkok flight launch

BRAC Bank has joined TAS Aviation in celebrating the launch of Thai AirAsia's inaugural flight on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route.

Thai AirAsia and its GSA in Bangladesh TAS Aviation Limited, a valued customer of BRAC Bank, organized an inaugural flight launching ceremony in Dhaka on 24 November, said a press release. 

Thai Air Asia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya, TAS Aviation Chairman KM Mozibul Hoque, TAS Aviation Managing Director Morsedul Alam Chaklader, BRAC Bank's Head of Transaction Banking Md Jabedul Alam and senior officials were present. 

BRAC Bank provides tailor-made Transaction Banking services, including its internet banking for corporate customers – CORPnet -- to TAS Aviation.   

This flight will boost air connectivity between Bangladesh and Thailand. It is expected to facilitate promoting aviation, business and tourism industries. 

On the occasion, BRAC Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said, "We are proud to be a trusted banking partner of TAS Aviation. Our customized Transaction Banking services cater to their needs as they run business in the aviation sector. We wish every success as TAS Aviation marks the maiden Thai AirAsia flight."

Md Jabeddul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank, said, "BRAC Bank is becoming a bank of choice for the aviation industry and this partnership reflects the trust on our capacity by the industry." 
 

BRAC Bank / Flight / Bangladesh-Thailand relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

3h | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disaster in thonga industry due to polythene

Disaster in thonga industry due to polythene

17m | TBS Stories
Revisit karagar

Revisit karagar

27m | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 9

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 9

32m | TBS SPORTS
Symptoms of depression should not be ignored

Symptoms of depression should not be ignored

37m | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!