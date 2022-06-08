Brac Bank TARAs to enjoy exclusive offers on Nissan Magnite

Corporates

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:39 am

Related News

Brac Bank TARAs to enjoy exclusive offers on Nissan Magnite

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:39 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank's Women Banking Segment "TARA" has partnered with Pacific Motors Ltd to provide an exclusive offer to purchase brand new Nissan Magnite.

The women customers availing Brac Bank auto loan for this car will enjoy Tk50,000 discount in price, 8% interest rate for an auto loan without a bundle and a 100% annual fee waiver with MasterCard TARA World, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The all-new Nissan Magnite was formally launched in the Bangladesh market on 21 May, 2022.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki was the chief guest of the launching event who unveiled the model.

Managing Director of Pacific Motors Ltd- Intekhab Mahmud, Deputy Director-Farzana Khan, Assistant Director-Md. Najimul Haque and senior officials of the company were present at the launching ceremony..

Brac  Bank's Head of Women Banking-TARA & AGAMI Mehruba Reza, and Head of Retail Sales, Unit-03, Mahabubul Farook Khan were also present.

Brac Bank TARA is an all around comprehensive proposition to support women of all professions and works as part of financial inclusion.

This year, TARA marked its fifth year of journey and promises to bring more offerings and capacity development opportunities for women across the country.

Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan's DNA of continuous innovation, Japanese engineering, and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies, featuring numerous first-in-class elements to provide customers with a differentiated, innovative, and accessible ownership experience.

With a compelling combination of "Carismatic" design and solid performance, the B-SUV further strengthens Nissan's footprint in Bangladesh, catering to the market's growing demand for SUVs with an expanded offering.
 

Banking

BRAC Bank / Nissan Magnite / TARA customers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

59m | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

22h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

34m | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

12h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

12h | Videos
Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata