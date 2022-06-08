Brac Bank TARAs to enjoy exclusive offers on Nissan Magnite

Brac Bank's Women Banking Segment "TARA" has partnered with Pacific Motors Ltd to provide an exclusive offer to purchase brand new Nissan Magnite.

The women customers availing Brac Bank auto loan for this car will enjoy Tk50,000 discount in price, 8% interest rate for an auto loan without a bundle and a 100% annual fee waiver with MasterCard TARA World, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The all-new Nissan Magnite was formally launched in the Bangladesh market on 21 May, 2022.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki was the chief guest of the launching event who unveiled the model.

Managing Director of Pacific Motors Ltd- Intekhab Mahmud, Deputy Director-Farzana Khan, Assistant Director-Md. Najimul Haque and senior officials of the company were present at the launching ceremony..

Brac Bank's Head of Women Banking-TARA & AGAMI Mehruba Reza, and Head of Retail Sales, Unit-03, Mahabubul Farook Khan were also present.

Brac Bank TARA is an all around comprehensive proposition to support women of all professions and works as part of financial inclusion.

This year, TARA marked its fifth year of journey and promises to bring more offerings and capacity development opportunities for women across the country.

Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan's DNA of continuous innovation, Japanese engineering, and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies, featuring numerous first-in-class elements to provide customers with a differentiated, innovative, and accessible ownership experience.

With a compelling combination of "Carismatic" design and solid performance, the B-SUV further strengthens Nissan's footprint in Bangladesh, catering to the market's growing demand for SUVs with an expanded offering.

