Brac Bank TARA customers to enjoy special offers at Baah Store

From next month, Brac Bank's new TARA cardholders will enjoy up to 20% discount on all products of Baah Store Limited with an exclusive TARA voucher.

Besides, existing TARA customers will enjoy a 15% discount on online purchases from the store, according to an agreement signed between the two parties.

The offer will start from August 2023, said a press statement.

Baah (baahstore.com) is an exclusive Bangladeshi online and e-commerce brand of high-quality, hand-crafted designer biodegradable and upcycled lifestyle products.

The online and e-commerce brand has earned a niche reputation for quality, refined lifestyle products and household goods such as bags, baskets, rugs, tableware, and assorted home decor pieces.

Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Women Banking TARA Mehruba Reza; and Baah Store Co-founders Marina Huq, Mirajul Huq, and Shamira Mostafa, were present at the signing ceremony at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 5 July.

BRAC Bank TARA and Baah have recently won the country's first-ever SDG Brand Champion Award for Women Empowerment from the Bangladesh Brand Forum.