BRAC Bank TARA customers to enjoy exclusive discounts at The Body Shop

BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with The Body Shop to offer exclusive discounts for its TARA customers.

Under the agreement, all TARA cardholders will enjoy a 15% discount on all products of The Body Shop with a minimum spending of Tk5,000. The offer will start from October 2023, reads a press release.

The Body Shop, the original, British-born, ethical cosmetics brand, has a wide range of products across skincare, bath and body, cosmetics, hair, fragrance, gifts, accessories, and many more. All the products are 100% vegan and animal cruelty-free, said the release.

The customers can also join a unique reward program of The Body Shop Bangladesh, known as 'Love Your Body Club'. The Body Shop has three flagship retail stores at Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex and Gulshan Unimart in Bangladesh.

The Memorandum of Agreement with The Body Shop was signed at BRAC Bank's head office in Dhaka on 25 October 2023. The formal agreement signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Mehruba Reza, head of TARA & Agami Products, BRAC Bank; Ashraful Alam, head of Alliances, BRAC Bank; Abdul Mohimen Sumon, senior manager of Operations, The Body Shop Bangladesh; and other distinguished officials from both of the esteemed organisations.

Having a reputation as a values-based bank, BRAC Bank finds it most resonating for its image to build partnerships with such reputed cosmetics and skincare brands as this is focused on authentic products. As part of introducing exciting offers for its special segment, BRAC Bank has partnered with such a renowned brand and is exploring more potential scopes to bring even more lucrative offers for its valued customers.