BRAC Bank TARA creates education entrepreneurship opportunities for women with BRAC Kumon

BRAC Bank TARA has launched an initiative to create education entrepreneurship opportunities for women through the BRAC Kumon franchise owner programme.

Recently, TARA, the women's banking segment of BRAC Bank, hosted a workshop in partnership with BRAC Kumon to educate potential franchise owners, reads a press release.

Over 40 enterprising TARA Retail customers attended the workshop on 29 June 2024, aiming to become entrepreneurs.

This initiative is part of a collaboration with BRAC Kumon, which offers high-quality education in Mathematics and English through the Kumon method. This method is designed to help students develop strong self-learning skills and a deep understanding of these subjects.

Interested TARA customers will benefit from a waiver of BDT 50,000 on their license fee and an EMI facility for purchasing furniture upon becoming BRAC Kumon franchise owners. Additionally, there will be opportunities for financing from BRAC Bank.

At the event, several representatives from BRAC Bank shared their insights: Nurun Nahar Begum, Chief Technology Officer; Mehruba Reza, Head of TARA, Agami, Premium Banking Segments; Azizul Hoq, Head of Business Transformations and Product; and Faysal Haider, Regional Head, Distribution Network. They discussed BRAC Bank TARA's initiatives to empower women and enhance their capabilities.

From BRAC Kumon, Nehal Hasan, Head of BRAC Kumon; Sakeef Mahboob Bin Ahsan, Senior Manager of Business Development and Accounts; and Insan Ul Haque, Manager of Project, Partnership & Acquisition, provided a comprehensive overview of Kumon and the franchisee experience. They also outlined the process, profitability, and key features of becoming a Kumon franchise owner. Two successful BRAC Kumon franchise owners shared their success stories and journey with Kumon.

Nibedita by Anika Islam' was appreciated for nominating aspiring women education entrepreneurs to participate in the workshop.

This event aimed to offer entrepreneurial opportunities to women and provide educational and financial benefits to the community. It underscores BRAC Bank TARA's commitment to women's empowerment.

With the rapid expansion of Kumon Centers in Bangladesh, this collaboration is poised to significantly impact education and access to financial services.