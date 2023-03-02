Brac Bank TARA announces Women's Day initiatives and offers 

Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank TARA, in honour of International Women's Day-2023, has announced various initiatives to empower and celebrate women, including a range of exclusive offers and services.

The customers will enjoy an 8% interest on TARA Flexi and TARA SME DPS opened for 10-year tenure throughout March 2023, said a press release.

TARA customers will get an 8% cashback (maximum Tk400) with TARA Debit Cards at all Aarong, Chef's Table and Shwapno outlets. TARA cardholders will earn 1,000 bonus reward points (equivalent to Tk300) on spending a minimum of Tk8,000 through Astha App.

All TARA debit cardholders will get eight times the reward points (maximum of 800) on 8 March 2023. For New Personal Loan, all TARA customers will get 8.99% interest rate.

The bank has launched women entrepreneur-friendly business savings scheme, "TARA Shanchoy", with preferential rates.

To celebrate International Women's Day, Brac Bank will conduct a training programme titled "Shahoshika" for 200 women entrepreneurs at the Bishwa Sahitya Kendra premises in Dhaka.

In its continued pursuit of capacity building for women entrepreneurs, the bank will organise entrepreneurial skill development training for indigenous women styled "Amrai TARA" for SMEs in Rangamati. It is a joint initiative by Brac Bank and SME Foundation. Other initiatives include engaging a dedicated female relationship executive team for TARA SMEs and recognizing 34 SMEs for graduating from the signature capacity development programme "Uddokta 101".

On this occasion, Brac Bank's Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen said, "Brac Bank always strives to facilitate women SME entrepreneurs at the grassroots level. We offer comprehensive solutions with saving and financing solutions, capacity building, consultation, networking and market access facilities. Our tailor-made solutions help us realize the full potential and catalyse women's entrepreneurial success."

Brac Bank Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said, "Brac Bank TARA always brings in the best offers on this occasions. Our TARA proposition is packed with benefits and privileges across multiple categories and several partners providing the best value to the customers. As a customer-focused bank, Brac Bank will continue exploring new value propositions to ensure a delightful customer experience."

Brac Bank Limited has been one of the country's fastest-growing banks since its inception in 2001 with a particular focus on the SME segment. With 187 branches, 20 Sub-branches, 330 ATMs, 456 SME Unit Offices, 1,000 Agent Banking Outlets and a diverse workforce of more than 8,000 people BRAC Bank also serves customers across the Corporate and Retail segments. The bank has generated particularly strong financial performance over the past five years and now leads the industry in most of the financial metrics. With more than 1.3 million customers the bank has already proved to be the largest collateral-free SME financier in just 21 years of its operation in Bangladesh and continues to serve as a benchmark for governance, transparency and compliance in the banking sector, the press release added.