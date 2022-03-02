Brac Bank Tara announces exciting Women’s Day offers

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 08:05 pm
Brac Bank Tara announces exciting Women’s Day offers

Brac Bank's Women Banking Tara has introduced a host of lucrative offers on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

Tara credit card customers will enjoy 16% interest rate instead of 20% from 8 March.

The new credit card customers will enjoy 100% waiver on first year annual fee for the premium segment card issued during the month of March 2022, reads a press release.

Tara cardholders can avail up to 55% discount in partner outlets of lifestyle, restaurant, health and beauty throughout March.

Commenting on the offer, Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said: "Brac Bank Tara always brings in the best offers on the special occasions. Our Tara proposition is packed with benefits and privileges across multiple categories and number of partners providing the best value to the customers. As a customer focused bank, Brac Bank will continue to explore new value proposition to ensure delightful experience to the customers."  

They will enjoy 100% discount on subscription fee of Chorki during 7-9 March.

At Chef's Table outlets, customers will enjoy 8% discount. 

Tara cardholders will get 1,000 bonus reward points on spending at top merchants from 9-31 March. All Tara cardholders will get eight times reward point on 8 March, the release added.

As part of celebration of International Women's Day, Brac Bank will run #BreaktheBias campaign in Tara Facebook Page from 3 to 10 March with chance of winning exciting prizes. 

In its continued pursuit for capacity building of the women entrepreneurs, Tara will arrange exclusive discount on training enrollment fees at Ujjwala and Persona Academy.

Tara is also going to organise a workshop with women F-commerce business owners on 11 March. 

