BRAC Bank TARA and MetLife join forces to provide insurance benefits for rural women

BRAC Bank TARA has partnered with MetLife to provide a Micro Deposit Insurance Facility at no cost to rural women through the BRAC Bank Agent Banking Channel.

This initiative, funded by a grant from the Gates Foundation, aims to enhance financial inclusion and health security among rural women in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The primary goal is to increase insurance penetration and promote health knowledge and consciousness among rural women. This partnership will provide insurance benefits to over 5,000 TARA customers through the Agent channel.

The signing ceremony of the agreement took place on July 9, 2024, with representatives of MetLife, including Muhammad Asif Shams, Head of Bancassurance; Kazi Sayeed Faruqui, Key Account Manager of Bancassurance; and Shahriar Kabir, Manager of Bancassurance; and representatives of BRAC Bank including Mahiul Islam, DMD and Head of Retail Banking; Mehruba Reza, Head of TARA, Agami, Premium Banking Segment; Mahbubur Rahman, Head of SME Liability and Cash Management; and Mohammad Jakirul Islam, Head of Strategic Alliance and Digital Financial Service.

This initiative is part of the Gates Foundation's Access to Finance for Women agenda. It aims to empower women with greater financial security, improve healthcare access, and enhance the economic standing of women, leading to healthier families and communities.

BRAC Bank's commitment to financial inclusion and women's empowerment is aligned with the Gates Foundation's agenda, ensuring that customers have the protection and support they need.