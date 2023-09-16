BRAC Bank strengthens Agent Banking network through Chandpur meet

Corporates

Press Release
16 September, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 06:18 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank strengthens Agent Banking network through Chandpur meet

Press Release
16 September, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 06:18 pm
BRAC Bank strengthens Agent Banking network through Chandpur meet

BRAC Bank, Bangladesh's fastest-growing agent banking network, recently organised a successful Agent Banking Meet in Chandpur region. 

The event brought together field-level officials and agent partners to discuss industry scenarios, business prospects, compliance, and other pertinent topics in the agent banking ecosystem, reads a press release.

The daylong conference, held at a local hotel in Chandpur on 15 July, served as a platform for Agent Partners, Agent Field Officers, Agent Relationship Officers, and officials from the Branch Network and SME Banking to exchange views and experiences. The discussions centred around business development, field-level experiences, challenges, and opportunities within the agent banking sector.

Notable attendees at the conference include Nazmur Rahim, head of Alternate Banking Channels; Md Nazmul Hasan, head of Agent Banking; Kamrul Hasan, regional coordinator; Belal Hossain, branch and cluster manager of Chandpur Region; Md Faruq Hossain, Hajiganj branch manager; Jakariya Md Shariful Islam, Laksam branch manager, along with all the agent partners of Chandpur region.

With more than 1,000 outlets covering all 64 districts of the country, BRAC Bank has emerged as the leading force in the Agent Banking space. Their unwavering commitment to providing financial services to the unbanked population in remote areas has established the bank as a beacon of hope for inclusive growth and financial empowerment.

BRAC Bank continues to prioritize expansion and development within its Agent Banking network, aiming to solidify its position as the industry leader. BRAC Bank strives to enhance financial inclusivity and bridge the gap between the unbanked and formal financial services by fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its field officials and agent partners.
 

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World