Brac Bank starts women entrepreneur development programme 'Uddokta 101' with Brac University

Corporates

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 06:32 pm

Related News

Brac Bank starts women entrepreneur development programme 'Uddokta 101' with Brac University

Class of 3rd batch begins

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 06:32 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The training session of Brac Bank's entrepreneur development programme exclusively for women "Uddokta 101" has begun with an orientation programme at Brac University campus.

The country's first comprehensive Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme "Uddokta 101" is a signature initiative of the bank's women banking segment "Tara" under the tutelage of Brac University.

Brac Business School is the knowledge and training partner of the initiative.

The intensive training is to facilitate the promising women business owners to hone their managerial and entrepreneurial skills – helping them sustain and expand businesses.

Mehruba Reza, head of Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami Student Banking Services; and Khadija Mariam, head of the Women Entrepreneur Cell, SME Banking Division; Brac Bank, and Dr Mohammad Abdul Hoque, professor; Dr Ekramul Islam, assistant professor; Dr Syed Mahbubur Rahman, associate professor and research director, Brac Business School; were present in the orientation programme at Brac University on 12 November.

The 13-week training will be held every Saturday for three hours at Brac University Campus Mohakhali, Dhaka, reads a press release.

It will help the up-and-coming women entrepreneurs become successful in business.

In this third batch of the programme, 34 women entrepreneurs were selected from a significant number of applications.

The course will be conducted in the classroom and outdoor settings to provide hands-on experience to build, sustain and expand the business. 

In the three-month long training session, the entrepreneurs will deep dive into a business plan, record keeping, accounting, and taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, export-import management and essential aspects of business management under the tutelage of expert faculty of Brac Business School and senior bankers of Brac Bank. 

Under "Uddokta 101", Brac Bank and Brac University will conduct four batches each year, each with minimum 30 women entrepreneurs. Brac Bank will bear 80% of the course fee, while Brac University will provide resource persons, modules, research and logistics, the release adds. 

At the end of the programme, each participant will have to prepare and present a business case and pitch for funding before a panel of judges, and three winners will be given special awards.

They will also be allowed to showcase their products at a three-day fair at the university premises which will help them create awareness and market their products and services.

BRAC Bank / BRAC University / Uddokta 101

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

9h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

10h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

12h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

3h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

5h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

10h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'