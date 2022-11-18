Brac Bank starts women entrepreneur development programme 'Uddokta 101' with Brac University

The training session of Brac Bank's entrepreneur development programme exclusively for women "Uddokta 101" has begun with an orientation programme at Brac University campus.

The country's first comprehensive Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme "Uddokta 101" is a signature initiative of the bank's women banking segment "Tara" under the tutelage of Brac University.

Brac Business School is the knowledge and training partner of the initiative.

The intensive training is to facilitate the promising women business owners to hone their managerial and entrepreneurial skills – helping them sustain and expand businesses.

Mehruba Reza, head of Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami Student Banking Services; and Khadija Mariam, head of the Women Entrepreneur Cell, SME Banking Division; Brac Bank, and Dr Mohammad Abdul Hoque, professor; Dr Ekramul Islam, assistant professor; Dr Syed Mahbubur Rahman, associate professor and research director, Brac Business School; were present in the orientation programme at Brac University on 12 November.

The 13-week training will be held every Saturday for three hours at Brac University Campus Mohakhali, Dhaka, reads a press release.

It will help the up-and-coming women entrepreneurs become successful in business.

In this third batch of the programme, 34 women entrepreneurs were selected from a significant number of applications.

The course will be conducted in the classroom and outdoor settings to provide hands-on experience to build, sustain and expand the business.

In the three-month long training session, the entrepreneurs will deep dive into a business plan, record keeping, accounting, and taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, export-import management and essential aspects of business management under the tutelage of expert faculty of Brac Business School and senior bankers of Brac Bank.

Under "Uddokta 101", Brac Bank and Brac University will conduct four batches each year, each with minimum 30 women entrepreneurs. Brac Bank will bear 80% of the course fee, while Brac University will provide resource persons, modules, research and logistics, the release adds.

At the end of the programme, each participant will have to prepare and present a business case and pitch for funding before a panel of judges, and three winners will be given special awards.

They will also be allowed to showcase their products at a three-day fair at the university premises which will help them create awareness and market their products and services.