Brac Bank starts 'Aporajeyo TARA' scholarship for female students of DU, Brac University 

As part of a groundbreaking initiative to champion female education in Bangladesh, Brac Bank has launched the first female-only scholarship – 'Aporajeyo TARA' for students of the University of Dhaka and Brac University.

This is an epoch-making corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to help women pursue higher education and reach the pinnacle of their dreams, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

Under this unique scholarship programme launched at these two universities, Brac Bank is helping more than 300 female students so that they can unleash their full potential, rising against all odds. Brac Bank has been at the forefront of fostering education through its scholarship programmes since 2010, assisting more than 1,000 students.

The inaugural ceremony of 'Aporajeyo TARA' for the students of University of Dhaka was held at the Faculty of Business Studies on August 10, 2023. Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Finance; attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka; Selim R.F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, Brac Bank; Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka; were present.

At the ceremony, the beneficiary students shared their heartfelt thoughts and the stories of their indomitable journey towards higher studies despite social hurdles and prejudices.

The scholarship launching ceremony at Brac University took place on July 25, 2023. Dr. David Dowland, Registrar; Professor M. Mahboob Rahman, Treasurer, Brac University; Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Ekram Kabir, Head of Communications, Brac Bank, and other senior officials were present.

As part of scaling up the scholarship, Brac Bank will partner with the country's leading universities to bring more female students under the programme.

"As a values-based organisation belonging to the larger Brac family, Brac Bank is committed to female education and empowerment in society," said Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Brac Bank. "We view this scholarship as a society investment that will benefit our country in the long run. We firmly believe in the dreams, aspirations, and potential of women. Through this scholarship, we aim to unearth the talents of meritorious students from financially challenged backgrounds and contribute towards building a just and equitable society."

Brac Bank always fosters education in society as it believes it is a prerequisite for eliminating inequality and ensuring sustainable development. As a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), Brac Bank undertakes CSR initiatives that have lasting impact on the people and society. Its social intervention programs care for people lagging behind society.