Brac Bank, SME Foundation team up for grooming

Brac Bank and SME Foundation have jointly conducted a comprehensive entrepreneurship development and financial integration programme for promising women entrepreneurs in Jashore.

The three-day intensive training programme is part of a series of entrepreneurship development training sessions to be organised in six districts. The first and second batch trainings were conducted in Rangpur and Barishal respectively, said a press release.

The programme aims to assist aspiring women business owners based in rural and semi-urban areas in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

Md Nazmul Islam, deputy manager, SME Foundation; Khadija Mariam, head of Women Entrepreneur Cell and Md Abu Sayed, regional head, Small Business, SME Division, Brac Bank, were at the certificate-awarding ceremony at Brac Learning Centre in Jashore on 15 September.

Next month, the training programme will be conducted in Bogura, Cumilla and Rangamati, with 30 up-and-coming women entrepreneurs taking part in each region. The entrepreneurs do not have to pay any fee for participating in the training programme.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director & head of SME, Brac Bank, said, "Our sincere gratitude to SME Foundation for making us a partner in this programme. Brac Bank has always been passionate about nurturing women SMEs in Bangladesh.

"This programme aims to help grassroots women entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses. We want the businesswomen of Jashore to make the best use of this course to become successful in business. It will ensure their readiness through getting finances from formal banking channel," he added.