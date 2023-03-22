BRAC Bank, SME Foundation organises capacity-building programme for 100 women entrepreneurs in Rangamati

BRAC Bank and SME Foundation jointly conducted a unique capacity-building and awareness programme exclusively for women entrepreneurs at the Parjatan Holiday Complex in Rangamati on Tuesday (21 March).

The programme aims to hone the managerial and entrepreneurial skills of 100 promising women entrepreneurs in the region, and help them expand their businesses beyond their district, reads a press release.

The initiative marks the first time that a bank has initiated a capacity development programme for women entrepreneurs in the hill tracts region. The programme is designed to ensure financial and digital inclusion for long-term business sustainability, by providing grassroots women entrepreneurs with access to facilities and financial knowledge.

The capacity building is as part of a series of initiatives undertaken on the month of March observing International Women's Day.

At the programme, Monjulika Chakma was awarded for her contribution to development of women entrepreneurship in Chattogram hill tracts.

Prof Dr Md Masudur Rahman, chairman, SME Foundation, was present as the chief guest. Presided over by Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, BRAC Bank, the programme was also addressed by Dr Md Mofizur Rahman, managing director, SME Foundation; and Maruf Ahmed, additional superintendent of Police, Rangamati; and Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director & head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank.

In the working session, Muhammad Masudur Rahman, assistant general manager, SME Foundation, made a presentation on initiatives of SME Foundation for development of micro, small, medium enterprises in the hill tracts while Khadija Mariam, head of the women Entrepreneur Cell, BRAC Bank, dwelt on financial inclusion of women of the hill tracts and services of BRAC Bank.

Monowara Hakim Ali, president, Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, was present as the special guest. Senior officials from BRAC Bank and SME Foundation attended the ceremony.

Selim Hussain expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, saying "We are delighted to initiate this training programme in the hill tracts region, where women hold immense potential for entrepreneurship. This training shows our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."

According to the release, women in Rangamati and Chattogram Hill Tracts region hold immense potential for entrepreneurial success. However, they could not expand their business as they do not get adequate capacity-building opportunities to acquire financial knowledge, managerial skills and digital capabilities to expand their business. In light of this reality, BRAC Bank and SME Foundation have joined hands to undertake this capacity-building and awareness session.

SME Foundation has been a long-standing partner of BRAC Bank in capacity building of SME entrepreneurs. In 2022, the two organisations organised an intensive grooming programme for up-and-coming women entrepreneurs in five districts. Together, they are committed to expanding this training to other parts of the country, and helping women entrepreneurs realize their full potential.