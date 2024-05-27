BRAC Bank, SME Foundation organise views exchange session between women business owners and bankers in Gopalganj

BRAC Bank and SME Foundation have organised an awareness and view exchange session between grassroots women business owners and bankers in Gopalganj.

At the session titled "Access to Finance for Women Entrepreneurs: Opportunities & Challenges," SME-focused BRAC Bank expressed its commitment to extending capacity building, networking, and market access to promising businesswomen.

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Director of Bangladesh Bank's SME & Special Programmes Department, was the chief guest at the session.

Shahanaj Parvin, Joint Director, SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank; Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking of BRAC Bank, Masudur Rahman, Assistant General Manager of SME Foundation, answered questions of the women entrepreneurs.

More than 80 up-and-coming female entrepreneurs from the fashion, boutique, household, food, and handicraft industries participated in the session at Shilpakala Academy in Gopalganj on May 26, 2024.

From 2024, BRAC Bank will extend its capacity development program in 20 districts under a joint special program of BRAC Bank and Gates Foundation. BRAC Bank is committed to helping women entrepreneurs realise their full potential.

In this initiative, BRAC Bank collaborates with the SME Foundation and will conduct a series of grooming, capacity development, and networking events in Gopalganj and other districts to uplift entrepreneurial acumen and management skills. At the intensive training, the entrepreneurs will be imparted with financial knowledge, business documentation, the basics of bank accounts, and digital capabilities to expand their business.

About the capacity-building initiative, Syed Abdul Momen said: "We are encouraged by the enthusiasm and forward-looking vision of the women entrepreneurs of Gopalganj. As an SME-focused bank, BRAC will help them dream big not only with financing but also training and market creation support. With our partnership with the SME Foundation and policy support from Bangladesh Bank, we will be able to help women entrepreneurs expand their businesses."

Under Bangladesh Bank's different refinancing schemes, entrepreneurs can take advantage of preferential interest rate financing facilities without any collateral.

Barrister Rasheed Ahmed, Head of Legal & Recovery; Nazrul Islam, Head of Small Business (South), Mohammad Jakirul Islam, Head of SME Strategy, Innovation & New Business; Khadija Mariam, Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell, BRAC Bank, were present.

The Gates Foundation patronises the Knowledge-Sharing session. It works with BRAC Bank to empower women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh. This initiative will now follow its steps to 20 other districts to facilitate women's entrepreneurship in Bangladesh.