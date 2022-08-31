Brac Bank, SME Foundation organise entrepreneurship development programme for rural women in Rangpur

Brac Bank, SME Foundation organise entrepreneurship development programme for rural women in Rangpur

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Brac Bank and SME Foundation have jointly conducted a comprehensive entrepreneurship development training programme for women entrepreneurs in Rangpur.

The three-day intensive training programme is part of a series of entrepreneurship development training sessions to be organised in six Bangladesh districts.

The programme aims to assist aspiring women business owners based in rural and semi-urban areas in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

The joint entrepreneurship grooming initiative kicked off with the programme in Rangpur on 23 August.

Md Abdul Hakim, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, was the chief guest at the certificate-awarding ceremony on 25 August, reads a press release.

Md Masudur Rahman, assistant general manager, SME Foundation; Khadija Mariam, head of Women Entrepreneur Cell; and Kayser Hasan, senior manager, Business Transformation and Product, Brac Bank; were also present.

The training programme will be conducted in Barishal, Jashore, Bogura, Cumilla and Rangamati, with 30 up-and-coming women entrepreneurs taking part in each region.

The entrepreneurs do not have to pay any fee for participating in the training programme.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director & head of SME, Brac Bank, said, "We thank SME Foundation for making us a partner of this entrepreneur grooming programme. BRAC Bank has always been passionate about nurturing women SMEs in Bangladesh. This programme aims to help grassroots women entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses.

"We want them to make the best use of this course to become successful in business. It will ensure their readiness through getting finances from formal banking channel," he added.

