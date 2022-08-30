Brac Bank, SME Foundation organise entrepreneurship development programme for rural women in Rangpur

Corporates

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 01:52 pm

Related News

Brac Bank, SME Foundation organise entrepreneurship development programme for rural women in Rangpur

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 01:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank and SME Foundation have jointly conducted a comprehensive entrepreneurship development training programme for women entrepreneurs in Rangpur.

The three-day intensive training programme is part of a series of entrepreneurship development training sessions to be organised in six Bangladesh districts. The programme aims to assist aspiring women business owners based in rural and semi-urban areas in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, said a press release. 

The joint entrepreneurship grooming initiative kicked off with the programme in Rangpur on August 23, 2022. Md Abdul Hakim, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, was the chief guest at the certificate-awarding ceremony on August 25, 2022.

Md Masudur Rahman, assistant general manager, SME Foundation; Khadija Mariam, Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell; and Kayser Hasan, Senior Manager, Business Transformation and Product, Brac Bank; were also present.

The training programme will be conducted in Barishal, Jashore, Bogura, Cumilla and Rangamati, with 30 up-and-coming women entrepreneurs taking part in each region. The entrepreneurs do not have to pay any fee for participating in the training programme.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME, Brac Bank, said: "We thank SME Foundation for making us a partner of this entrepreneur grooming programme. Brac Bank has always been passionate about nurturing women SMEs in Bangladesh. This programme aims to help grassroots women entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses. We want them to make the best use of this course to become successful in business. It will ensure their readiness through getting finances from formal banking channel."

BRAC Bank / SME Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

3h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

4h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What happens if global energy prices don’t fall in six months?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

2h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

2h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

4h | Videos
Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries