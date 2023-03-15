Brac Bank signs Payment Gateway Agreement with Esquire Electronics

Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has partnered with Esquire Electronics Limited, the country's leading electronics product company, offering Payment Gateway Service for online purchases.

This collaboration will enable customers of Esquire Electronics with a hassle-free payment experience while buying electronic products through the company's website (https://www.esquireelectronicsltd.com) using VISA and MasterCard.

Integrating Brac Bank's top-notch Payment Gateway Platform with Esquire Electronics has made payment seamless and easy.

Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, Brac Bank, and Azman Arif Rahman, director, Esquire Electronics, signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 7 March 2023.

Khairuddin Ahmed, head of Merchant Acquiring; Joarder Tanvir Faisal, head of Cards; Manash Banik, senior manager, Merchant Acquiring; Ashraful Alam, head of Alliances, Brac Bank, and Md. Manzurul Karim, senior general manager; Hasibur Rahman, manager, Esquire Electronics, and other senior officials from both organisations attended the signing ceremony.