Brac Bank signs MoU with Brac EPL Stock Brokerage, Brac EPL Investments

Brac Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited (BESBL) and Brac EPL Investments Limited (BEIL).

The mutual partnership aims to create synergy between the organisations and ensure customers most conveniently get modern comprehensive financial services through technological integration, cross-selling of products, and development of new products, reads a press release.

The partnership covers cooperation in areas of Probashi Biniyog Offerings to non-resident investors, exploring wealth management and portfolio management services for each organization's customers, integrations of Brac Bank's Mobile App Astha and BESBL's system, and tailoring the bank's Transaction Banking services which comprise CORPnet, Brac Bank's Corporate Internet Banking Platform, for BESBL & BEIL etc.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking of Brac Bank; Ahsanur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage; Syed Rashed Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Brac EPL Investments; signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's Head Office on December 5, 2022.

Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Md. Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking; Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, Head of Digital Business and Payments; Brac Bank, and Md. Raquibul Islam Russeau, Head - Digital Business & Service Innovation of BESBL, were present.