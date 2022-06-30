BRAC Bank signs Employee Banking agreement with ZTE Corporation

BRAC Bank has signed an Employee Banking Agreement with ZTE Corporation Bangladesh Limited.

This agreement enables ZTE Corporation Bangladesh employees to enjoy exclusive Employee Banking benefits associated with salary account products, reads a press release.

Akhtaruzzaman, head of Human Resources of ZTE Corporation Bangladesh; and Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking of BRAC Bank; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 27 June.

From ZTE Corporation Bangladesh, An An, chief financial officer and Li Zi Jian, HR director, attended the ceremony.

From BRAC Bank, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD & head of Corporate Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches; Khondker Emdadul Haq, head of Employee Banking; Taher Hasan Al Mamun, regional head of Dhaka South region; Tunvir Rahman, area head, Dhaka South Region; and Khaled Al Fesani, head of Corporate Relationship Unit, were present.

