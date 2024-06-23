BRAC Bank signs employee banking agreement with Society for Social Service

BRAC Bank signs employee banking agreement with Society for Social Service

BRAC Bank and the Society for Social Service (SSS), a renowned microfinance institution, have come together in a significant partnership, signing an Employee Banking agreement.

A K M Shahadul Islam, Head of Employee Banking, BRAC Bank, and Abdul Hamid Bhuiyan, Executive Director, Society for Social Service, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the Head Office of SSS in Tangail on June 3, 2024. 

Under the agreement, the organization's employees will enjoy a convenient and delightful banking experience that includes salary accounts, multi-currency debit cards, credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD, and a host of other benefits and privileges of the BRAC Bank Employee Banking proposition.

SSS's Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, Director (HRD & Admin), and BRAC Bank's Tunvir Rahman, Regional Head, Dhaka North and Mymensingh Region, Distribution Network; Tapos Kumar Roy, Head of MFI and Agriculture Finance; Umme Habiba, Relationship Manager, MFI Finance; and other senior officials of both organizations attended the signing ceremony.

Through this partnership, BRAC Bank reaffirms its commitment to elevate the retail banking experience, offering a diverse array of benefits and privileges tailored to the unique needs of institutional clients.

