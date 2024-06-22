BRAC Bank signs employee banking agreement with Society for Social Service

Corporates

Press Release
22 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 10:05 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank signs employee banking agreement with Society for Social Service

Press Release
22 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 10:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank and the Society for Social Service (SSS), a renowned microfinance institution, have come together in a significant partnership, signing an Employee Banking agreement.

A K M Shahadul Islam, Head of Employee Banking, BRAC Bank, and Abdul Hamid Bhuiyan, Executive Director, Society for Social Service, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the Head Office of SSS in Tangail on June 3, 2024.  

Under the agreement, the organization's employees will enjoy a convenient and delightful banking experience that includes salary accounts, multi-currency debit cards, credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD, and a host of other benefits and privileges of the BRAC Bank Employee Banking proposition.

SSS's Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, Director (HRD & Admin), and BRAC Bank's Tunvir Rahman, Regional Head, Dhaka North and Mymensingh Region, Distribution Network; Tapos Kumar Roy, Head of MFI and Agriculture Finance; Umme Habiba, Relationship Manager, MFI Finance; and other senior officials of both organizations attended the signing ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Through this partnership, BRAC Bank reaffirms its commitment to elevate the retail banking experience, offering a diverse array of benefits and privileges tailored to the unique needs of institutional clients.

 

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

13h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

1h | Videos
First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

33m | Videos
Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

1h | Videos
Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

2h | Videos