BRAC Bank signs employee banking agreement with National Finance

BRAC Bank has signed an employee banking agreement with National Finance Limited (NFL), a leading NBFI company in Bangladesh.
 
Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking, BRAC Bank, and Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director, National Finance, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the NFL Head Office on 12 June. 
 
Under the agreement, the company's employees will enjoy a convenient and delightful banking experience, including salary account, multi-currency debit card, credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD and a host of benefits and privileges of the BRAC Bank Employee Banking proposition, reads a press release.
 
From NFL, Kamal Uddin, CMA, along with other members of the organisation attended the signing ceremony.

From BRAC Bank, A K M Shahadul Islam, Head of Employee Banking, Mahabubul Farook Khan, Head of Retail Sales, and Zebun Nahar, Senior Relationship Manager, Employee Banking, along with their team were present at the ceremony.

Through this partnership, BRAC Bank reaffirms its commitment to elevate the Retail Banking experience, offering a diverse array of benefits and privileges tailored to the unique needs of institutional clients.

