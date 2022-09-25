Brac Bank signs deal with Shanta Group

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:38 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has signed an employee banking agreement with two entities of Shanta Group - Shanta Holdings Limited and Shanta Lifestyle Limited. 

This agreement will enable the employees of these companies to enjoy the privileges associated with salary accounts and a host of benefits of the Brac Bank Employee Banking proposition, reads a press release issued on Saturday.

From Shanta Group, M Anisul Haque FCMA, executive director, Group Finance; M Habibul Basit, CEO, Shanta Holdings; Irshadur Rahman, senior general manager, (head of admin and HR) Shanta Holdings; and Dewan M Sajid Afzal, CEO, Shanta Lifestyle Limited; were present.  

From Brac Bank, Md Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking; Khondker Emdadul Haq, head of employee banking; and Anisur Rahman, area head, Dhaka west region, north zone, Brac Bank; were present at the signing ceremony held in Dhaka on 21 September.

